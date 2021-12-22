B/CS Chamber Of Commerce Accepting Nominations For The 19th Community Impact Awards

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce is accepting nominations for its 19th annual community impact awards.

Chamber liaison Royce Hickman says anyone can nominate minority owned business owners who are Chamber members, have been in business for at least three years, and meet historically underutilized business certification requirements.

Speaking on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, Hickman says all they need is the name of the business. The chamber will contact the nominee for detailed information.

Click here to be directed to the B/CS chamber community impact award nomination form.

Click below for comments from Royce Hickman during his December 21, 2021 visit on The Infomaniacs: