Click below to hear the recording of the featured speaker at the 2024 Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce economic outlook conference, Texas Real Estate Center research economist Dr. Jim Gaines.

The podcast begins with an introduction by Ben Downs, who introduces Doug French, who introduces Dr. Gaines.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials.

Listen to “2024 B/CS chamber economic outlook conference presentation from Jim Gaines” on Spreaker.