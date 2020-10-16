B/CS Chamber Candidates Forum In Contested Brazos County Commission, CD-17, And Texas House District 14 Races

October 15, 2020 Bill Oliver
Image from the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce.
The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce held the second of two candidate forums Thursday night.

The Brazos Center hosted those running in the contested Brazos County commission and congressional district 17 races in questions and answers with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

Due to pandemic concerns, Texas House district 14 candidates were interviewed separately by WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

Click below for comments from Brazos County commission precinct two candidates Jane Sherman and Russ Ford.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum, Brazos County commission precinct 2” on Spreaker.

(L-R) Brazos County commission precinct two candidates Jane Sherman and Russ Ford, and and moderator Scott DeLucia at the B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum, October 15 2020.
Click below for comments from congressional district 17 candidates Pete Sessions, Ted Brown, and Rick Kennedy.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum, CD 17” on Spreaker.

(L-R) Congressional district 17 candidates Pete Sessions, Ted Brown, and Rick Kennedy, joining moderator Scott DeLucia at the B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum, October 15 2020.

Click below for comments from Texas House district 14 candidate Janet Dudding:

Listen to “Election 2020 candidate profile: Janet Dudding” on Spreaker.

Click below for comments from Texas House district 14 candidate John Raney:

Listen to “Election 2020 candidate profile: John Raney” on Spreaker.