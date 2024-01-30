B/CS Chamber Announces 2024 Community Impact Award Recipients

Three recipients have been announced for this year’s community impact award from the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce.

Taylor Hughes, the chamber’s manager of marketing and communications, announced on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs this year’s winners are Laura Leon Law PLLC, Ment Marketing & Creative Services, and Dr. Jennifer Hathaway, DDS.

The award recognizes local business owners who meet historically underutilized business certification requirements.

Ticket information for the awards luncheon on Tuesday, February 27 are at bcschamber.org.

Click below to hear Taylor Hughes announce this year’s winners on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs:

TaylorHughes013024