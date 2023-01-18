B/CS Chamber Announces 2023 Community Impact Award Recipients

Three recipients have been announced for this year’s community impact award from the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce.

The chamber’s community liaison, Royce Hickman, announced on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs this year’s winners are The Remnant of Nawlins, Sabi Boutique, and Goldstar Barber Studios.

The award recognizes local business owners who meet historically underutilized business certification requirements.

Ticket information for the awards luncheon on February 21 are at bcschamber.org.

