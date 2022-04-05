Austin County-Based Banking Corporation Announces Expansion Into Bryan/College Station

An Austin County based banking corporation announces an expansion into Bryan/College Station.

Industry, Texas based Industry Bancshares issued a news release that the “Bank of B/CS” will begin later this spring on University in College Station and will build at its permanent location along the freeway in Bryan. Construction of the Bryan location is expected to be completed in mid to late 2023.

Industry Bancshares has banks at 25 other locations under six brands.

According to its website, Industry Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company established by local shareholders in the Industry, Texas community.

Formed in 1993, Industry Bancshares owns the Industry State Bank in Industry, Texas with branches in New Ulm, and Columbus, as well as Citizens State Bank in Buffalo, Texas with branches in Centerville, Whitney, Itasca, Teague, Hubbard, Clifton, Dawson, Groesbeck and West; Fayetteville Bank in Fayetteville, Texas with branches in Schulenburg and La Grange; First National Bank of Bellville, Texas with branches in Waller and Wallis; First National Bank of Shiner in Shiner, Texas with branches in Cuero, Flatonia, Goliad, and Gonzales; and Bank of Brenham in Brenham, Texas.

News release from Bank of B/CS:

Bank of Brenham (“BOB”) is excited to announce its development plans for a new, full-service branch in Bryan/College Station, Texas to be known as “Bank of B/CS”. The Bank will begin operations late this spring with a full-service lobby at 3030 University Drive, Suite 200 in College Station. In addition to opening at this location, the Bank will begin construction of a new Bank at its future permanent location which will be conveniently located at 869 North Earl Rudder Freeway in Bryan. The planned two-story building’s amenities include a beautiful and spacious lobby, offices, conference room, as well as a 4 lane drive-through. It is anticipated that construction will be completed in the middle to later part of 2023.

Kyler Crenshaw, a Bryan resident and 2012 Texas A&M graduate, has been named to serve as the Branch Manager and Market President. “We are absolutely thrilled to bring the Bank of B/CS to Bryan/College Station and its neighboring communities! The Bank of B/CS aims to carry on Bank of Brenham’s celebrated legacy of customer service, while providing a full array of banking and trust products and services to meet the needs of our future customers in Aggieland. As a dedicated, local community bank, we anticipate a bright future by becoming a fixture of service throughout the Bryan/College Station community.”

Jim Kruse, Bank of Brenham President says, “While many banks are closing doors, reducing hours, and decreasing customer service, we are opening doors and giving our customers the attention they deserve. The future is bright in B/CS and we are committed to the needs of this community through excellent hometown banking and customer service! Our customers work hard for their money, they deserve a bank that works as hard they do. So please come see us. Our staff and local bankers are anxious to earn your business!”

For 21 years, Bank of Brenham has served the Washington County area and was recently awarded for Large Business of the Year and Favorite Bank. Bank of Brenham has a full service branch in Chappell Hill, Texas and ranks #1 in deposit market share in Washington County. To find out more information visit www.bankbob.com. Member FDIC.