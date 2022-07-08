Austin Arrested On Charges Of Damaging Bryan ISD’s Davila Middle School

Bryan ISD tells Bryan police there is at least $5,000 dollars damage at Davila Middle School.

An Austin man is accused of prying open and soaking the school’s main electrical distribution board, causing the air conditioning system to shut down.

According to the BPD arrest report, the man was driving a car that was stolen from Austin that was parked in the grass in front of the school.

Inside the car was a lock and chain for the school’s front gate.

Officers also found methamphetamine and a prescription drug and a wallet containing bank cards and a drivers license that did not belong to the man.

34 year old Jared Matthew Beard, who was arrested Wednesday morning, remained in jail Friday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $25,000 dollars.

