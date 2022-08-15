The August update of city of Bryan capital projects given during the August 9 city council meeting included the start of TxDOT projects inside the city limit.

City manager Kean Register reported the start of improvements along Texas Avenue between Old Hearne and 15th Street and installing new traffic signals at Highway 21 and Waco.

TxDOT has selected the contractor for changes coming to William Joel Bryan between the post office and Texas Avenue. Construction will start this fall.

Capital improvement update as of August 9, 2022 from Bryan city manager Kean Register:

• Construction began last week on the Washington & 33rd Street Drainage Improvements Project, which includes storm sewer improvements, sanitary sewer and water relocations to accommodate installation of larger drainage box culverts. The intersection will remain closed until completion in November.

• The installation of the LEC wood court floor is 90% complete; sanding and sealing of the wood court floor is scheduled to be completed in October. This week, installation of irrigation systems and planting plants and trees will begin.

• Construction on the Briar Creek Channel Replacement at City Course is substantially complete.

• Construction on Phase 1 of the Old Hearne Road Project, with limits from Wilhelm to Texas Avenue, has begun and is expected to be complete late 2023.

• Palasota Street Phase 2 construction is underway and will be complete by the end of this year.

• TXDOT has started Phase 1 of the Texas Avenue project, but is experiencing long lead times for certain materials. The project limits are from Old Hearne Road to 15th Street, including the Highway 21 intersection redesign with a new signal at Waco Street. Demolition is underway at the Hwy 21 intersection.

• TXDOT has bid the FM 158 project and selected the contractor. Construction is set to begin this fall, and will include raised medians, roundabouts, traffic signals, sidewalks and landscaping, with limits from Texas Ave to just past the Post Office. The section from the Post Office to Hwy 6 will be included with TXDOT’s Hwy 6 widening project. Estimated project completion is the fall of 2024.

• The contractor for the E. 29th Street Traffic Signal Replacement Project is scheduled to begin construction at Carter Creek Parkway and Broadmoor Drive this month, and could be finished by the end of the year.

• Union Pacific is set to execute their part of the required agreements on the Downtown Quiet Zone, and once completed, work within the ROW will hopefully begin.

• TXDOT is currently reviewing the Gateway Monument Signs schematics and draft proposal; once approved, construction is expected to begin this fall.