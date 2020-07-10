Athletics Hall of Honor Inductee Gale Oliver III ’60 Passes Away

Gale Oliver III ’60, a 2017 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Honor inductee and football letterman, has died, according to his family.

Oliver was a three-year football letterman as an offensive lineman under head coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Jim Meyers from 1957-59, and he served as team captain as a senior. He was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 1960 AFL Draft.

Longtime ambassadors of Texas A&M Athletics, Gale and his wife, Gaye, were inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Honor in 2017, which recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond in contributions and support of the athletics programs at Texas A&M.

The Olivers have endowed two full scholarships, one with the 12th Man Foundation and one with the Association of Former Students. They were honored by naming the “Family Heritage Hall” in the Bright Football Complex in their honor. Oliver was a major contributor to the Coach Jackie Sherrill Lettermen’s Club.

A third-generation graduate of Texas A&M, Oliver was a member of the Corps of Cadets as an undergraduate, as well as the Ross Volunteers, which is the official Honor Guard of the Governor of Texas. He would graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1960 and after serving in the United States Army went to work in the Houston area.

He went on to serve as president and CEO of Oliver Equipment Company in Houston from 1975-2007. Oliver served on numerous corporate and bank boards, as well as being a life member of the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association and serving on the Board of Directors of the 12th Man Foundation and the Association of Former Students.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics