Athletics Hall of Famer Guy “Rooster” Wallace ‘51 Passes Away

Guy “Rooster” Wallace, one of the greatest baseball players in Texas A&M history and a member of the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame, has died, according to his family.

Wallace lettered for the Aggie baseball team from 1949-51 under coaches Marty Karow and Beau Bell and was the consensus All-Southwest Conference (SWC) shortstop in all three seasons.

As a senior, Wallace was a Team Captain and earned All-America shortstop honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association after leading the team in batting average (.333), hits (42), at-bats (126), runs (40), home runs (4) and runs batted in (25). He tied for the team lead in games played (32) with future NFL Hall of Famer Yale Lary and Joe Ecrette.

Wallace helped lead the 1951 Aggies to a 21-11 record, which set a school record for victories, and to a share of the SWC Championship, as well as the program’s first-ever trip to the NCAA playoffs and the College World Series. After completing his eligibility, Wallace served as an assistant coach for the Aggies in 1952 and was a freshman baseball coach in 1953.

An ardent supporter of Texas A&M Athletics, Wallace was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame in 1992 and was a longtime active member of the Lettermen’s Association.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics