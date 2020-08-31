Athletics get LHP Mike Minor in trade with Rangers

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ The Oakland Athletics have acquired Mike Minor in a trade with the Texas Rangers, adding another piece to their rotation as they try for their first division title since 2013. Minor has struggled this year, going 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA with Texas, but he went 14-10 with a 3.59 ERA in 32 starts last season. The 32-year-old left-hander is eligible for free agency after this season. Texas also parted with cash considerations in the deal in exchange for two players to be named and international slot money.