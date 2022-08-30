Astros With No Update on Verlander’s Calf

The Houston Astros did not give an update Monday on Justin Verlander’s calf injury.

The 39-year-old right-hander was set to undergo an MRI during the team’s day off.

Verlander injured his leg while fielding his position in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Baltimore.

He leads all of Major League Baseball with a 1.84 ERA and is tied for most wins with 16.

Houston (82-47) returns to action Tuesday evening when it visits the Texas Rangers (58-69) for a Lone Star Showdown in Arlington.

First-pitch is at 7:05 p.m.