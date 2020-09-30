Astros win 4-1 in Game 1; Twins’ record losing streak at 17

By DAVE CAMPBELL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Jose Altuve drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning for Houston after a two-out error by Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco, and the Astros took Game 1 of the best-of-three AL wild card series 4-1. That stretched the Twins’ all-time record postseason losing streak to 17 straight games. Michael Brantley tacked on a two-run single in the ninth after Sergio Romo walked the 5-foot-6 Altuve. Framber Valdez pitched five scoreless innings in relief of Zack Greinke for the victory to keep the bullpen fresh for the rest of the series.