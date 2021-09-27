Astros walked off by A’s; Rangers out-slug Orioles in Baltimore

September 27, 2021 Zach Taylor

Mark Canha smacked an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, and the Oakland Athletics walked off against the Houston Astros Sunday afternoon, 4-3.

It was the second straight walk-off win for the A’s, who swept the three-game series in Oakland.

Houston’s magic number remains at 2 to clinch the AL West.
__________________

Up in Baltimore, Andy Ibanez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI and the Texas Rangers out-slugged the Orioles, 7-4.

The victory sewed up a series win for Texas, its first since September 12th.