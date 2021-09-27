Astros walked off by A’s; Rangers out-slug Orioles in Baltimore

Mark Canha smacked an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, and the Oakland Athletics walked off against the Houston Astros Sunday afternoon, 4-3.

It was the second straight walk-off win for the A’s, who swept the three-game series in Oakland.

Houston’s magic number remains at 2 to clinch the AL West.

Up in Baltimore, Andy Ibanez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI and the Texas Rangers out-slugged the Orioles, 7-4.

The victory sewed up a series win for Texas, its first since September 12th.