Astros, Verlander Stifle Royals in Thursday Matinee

Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve went deep and the Houston Astros edged the Kansas City Royals Thursday afternoon, 5-2 at Minute Maid Park.

‘Stros ace Justin Verlander continued his tremendous comeback from Tommy John surgery, allowing two runs (one earned), in six innings of work.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner is now tied for the Major League lead with 11 wins and is four in ERA at 2.00.

Houston (54-28) will make its way to the west coast Friday night to visit the Oakland Athletics at 8:40 p.m.

Broadcast is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.