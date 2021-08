Salvador Perez smacked a two-run double in the bottom of the 8th and the Kansas City Royals edged the Houston Astros Monday night, 7-6.

It was a seesaw affair at Kauffman Stadium, with the lead changing hands four times

Jason Castro, Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz went deep for Houston, which has now dropped two straight.

The ‘Stros will match up with the Royals again tonight at 7:10 p.m. in Kansas City with broadcast on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.