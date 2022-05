The Houston Astros couldn’t get anything going against Cleveland hurler Trenton McKenzie as they fell to the Guardians last night, 6-1.

McKenzie finished the night with seven innings, three hits, one run and three strikeouts.

Alex Bregman accounted for the lone run for the ‘Stros, smacking a solo shot in the 7th.

Houston (27-16) will look for some revenge Tuesday when it hosts Cleveland (18-20) again at 7:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.