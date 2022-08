HOUSTON, Texas – Alex Bregman homered and the Houston Astros (82-47) topped the Baltimore Orioles (67-60) Sunday, 3-1.

The win did come at a price, as ‘Stros ace Justin Verlander was forced to leave after three innings with a calf injury.

Verlander is in the midst of a comeback season, leading the big leagues with a 1.84 ERA and tied for most wins with 16.

Manager Dusty Baker says he is set to undergo further testing Monday.