Astros to playoffs with losing record after loss to Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ The Houston Astros are going to the playoffs with a losing record. Rougned Odor homered twice for the Rangers in an 8-4 win, their third in a row over the defending American League champions. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz hit solo homers for the 29-31 Astros. They went from a majors-best 107 wins last season to being the last AL team to clinch a berth in an expanded playoff during this pandemic-shortened season. The Astros and Milwaukee Brewers are the first teams to ever qualify for the postseason with losing records.