ANAHEIM, Calif. – Justin Tucker smacked a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the 9th and the Houston Astros held off the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday night, 6-5 at Angel Stadium.

Tucker and the ‘Stros (57-29) picked up the win despite blowing a 5-1 lead in the seventh inning.

They’ll duke it out with Halos (38-50) again Wednesday night at 8:38 p.m. in LA. Broadcast is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.