Astros Sunk by Late White Sox Rally

The Chicago White Sox scored four unanswered runs in the bottom of the eighth en route to a 4-2 win over the Chicago White Sox Monday night.

Houston’s bats were quieted by Chicago starter Johnny Cueto, who allowed just two runs (one earned) in eight innings of work.

The loss spoiled an otherwise stellar outing from ‘Stros hurler Jose Urquidy, who gave up one earned run in 7.2 innings pitched.

Houston (75-42) will look to get back on the winning track Tuesday night when it visits Chicago (60-56) again at 7:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.

American League Cy Young Award frontrunners Justin Verlander (HOU) and Dylan Cease (CWS) will get the starts.