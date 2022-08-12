Astros Roll Past Rangers in Thursday Matinee

Framber Valdez hurled seven shutout innings and the Houston Astros stomped the Texas Rangers Thursday afternoon, 7-3 at Minute Maid Park.

Alex Bregman had a great day at the plate for Houston, going 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs.

With the victory, Bregman and the ‘Stros clinched the Lone Star series.

They’ll be back at Minute Maid Friday evening to entertain the Oakland Athletics at 7:10 p.m.

Pre-game begins at 6:40 on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.

Meanwhile, Texas, losers of seven of its last 10, return home to host the Seattle Mariners at 7:05 p.m.