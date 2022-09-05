Astros Roll Past Halos; Rangers Fall to Red Sox

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Jose Altuve smacked a two-run homer and Jose Urquidy hurled seven shutout innings as the Houston Astros rolled past the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, 9-1.

Kyle Tucker added a two-run dinger for Houston, which improves to 86-48 on the season.

The Astros now sit 10 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners for first place in the American League West.

__________________________

BOSTON, Mass. – The Texas Rangers were undone by the Red Sox Sunday, 5-2 at Fenway Park.

DFW native Trevor Story walloped a three-run shot as Boston sealed the four-game sweep.

Texas (58-75) will try to get back on track Monday when it visits Houston for a Lone Star Showdown.

First-pitch is at 6:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park with Astros coverage starting at 5:40 on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.