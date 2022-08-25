Astros, Rangers Roll on Wednesday

Both the Astros and the Rangers picked up wins Wednesday.

Jose Altuve and Trey Mancini homered as Houston edged Minnesota, 5-3.

Framber Valdez picked up his 13th win of the season, allowing two hits and one earned run in seven innings of work.

The ‘Stros will host the Twins again Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. Broadcast is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.

______________________

Meanwhile Texas bashed Colorado, 16-4 in a matinee at Coors Field.

Nathaniel Lowe continued his hot streak at the plate, collecting three hits and five RBIs, including a three-run dinger and a triple.

Martin Perez was awarded with his first victory since July 29th, tossing six shutout innings.