Astros, Rangers Pick up Sunday Wins

HOUSTON, TX – Justin Verlander tossed seven strong innings and the Houston Astros bested the Miami Marlins Sunday, 9-4 at Minute Maid Park.

Verlander allowed four runs (zero earned) on three hits while picking up his MLB-leading eighth win.

It was a breakout game for the ‘Stros offense, which had been stifled in its last three match-ups.

Second baseman Jose Altuve finished the day 3-for-5 with a three-run homer as Houston (37-23) snapped a three-game losing streak.

They’ll head to D/FW Monday night to visit the Texas Rangers. First-pitch is at 7 o’clock with coverage on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.

___________________________

CHICAGO, IL – Speaking of Texas, they rallied past the Chicago White Sox Sunday, 8-6 in extras.

Jonah Heims hit a two-run single in the top of the 12th and the Rangers turned a big double play in the bottom half of the inning to clinch the series on the Southside.

With the victory, Texas improves to 28-31 on the year.