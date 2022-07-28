Astros, Rangers Fall in Wednesday Matinees

The Houston Astros suffered their first series sweep of the season with a 4-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics Wednesday afternoon.

One bright spot was Yordan Alvarez, who belted his 29th homer of the year, a 429-foot solo shot in the sixth inning.

Houston (64-35) returns home Friday night to host the Seattle Mariners.

First-pitch is at 7:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park with broadcast on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.

__________________________

The Texas Rangers were swept Wednesday as well, falling to the Seattle Mariners, 4-2 at T-Mobile Park.

Texas ace Jon Gray was saddled with his first loss since July 3rd, allowing four runs in 6.1 innings of work.

The Rangers (43-54), who have now lost nine of their last 11, will hit the road Friday to visit the Los Angeles Angels at 8:38 p.m.