Both the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers came up on the short end Wednesday.

Houston was edged out by Seattle, 6-3 at Minute Maid Park.

Right-hander Jose Urquidy took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs (four earned) in 4.1 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, Texas was blanked by the Cleveland Guardians, 4-0.

The Rangers have now dropped six of their last eight.