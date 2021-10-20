Astros Rally Past Red Sox with Big Ninth Inning

Michael Brantley smacked a three-run double in the top of the 9th and the Houston Astros erupted for a 9-2 win over the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

Houston’s bats had laid dormant for much of the night before exploding for seven runs in the final frame.

With the win, the ‘Stros even the series at two wins a piece.

They’ll look to take the lead Wednesday afternoon when they visit the Sox again at 4 o’clock.

Broadcast will be on Gospel 97.3 FM.