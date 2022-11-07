Astros Rally Past Phils in Game 6, Clinch Second World Series Title

HOUSTON, Texas – The Houston Astros are once again World Series champs!

They rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday night, 4-1 in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park to clinch the franchise’s second title.

Framber Valdez allowed one run in six innings of work while striking out nine.

Meanwhile, Yordan Alvarez got it done at the plate, smacking a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to give the Astros the lead.

Houston will celebrate with a downtown victory parade Monday afternoon. Several area school districts, including Houston I.S.D., Aldine I.S.D. and Fort Bend I.S.D. will be closed.