The Houston Astros scored four runs in the top of the 9th to catapult themselves past the Oakland Athletics Wednesday afternoon, 5-4 at the Oakland Coliseum.

Alex Bregman drew a bases loaded walk and Yordan Alvarez cleared them with a double for Houston, which entered the final frame down by a run.

Justin Verlander was stuck with a no-decision after allowing three earned runs in seven innings of work.

The Astros are now 33-18 on the year.