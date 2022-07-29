Astros Pull Away From M’s Late; Rangers Blank Halos

Alex Bregman drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning and scored the insurance run two at-bats later as Houston topped the Seattle Mariners, 4-2 Thursday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros (65-35) will host the Mariners (54-46) again Friday at 7:10 p.m. on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.

__________________________

The Texas Rangers shutout the Los Angeles Angels, 2-0.

Nathaniel Lowe homered and Corey Seager smacked an RBI double against reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Spencer Howard picked up the win for Texas (44-54), allowing three hits over five shutout innings.

The Rangers and Halos go at it again Friday at 8:38 p.m. in Anaheim.

_____________________________

And in sticking with MLB, former Texas A&M standout Tyler Naquin has been traded from the Cincinnati Reds to the New York Mets.

The veteran outfielder has played in 56 games this season, batting .246 with 7 homers and 33 RBIs.