Astros Power Past Blue Jays; Rangers Race Away from Mariners

Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker both went yard and the Houston Astros held off the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, 7-4.

The ‘Stros used a total of six pitchers after ace Zack Greinke was chased in the fifth inning.

Houston will be back in action Monday night when it hosts the LA Angels at 7 on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.

__________________

Up in Arlington, Adolis Garcia went deep for the second straight game and the Texas Rangers ran past the Seattle Mariners, 10-2.

Dane Dunning picked up the win on the mound, striking out a career-high 10 over five innings of work.

Texas, which has now won eight of its last 11, will head to San Francisco Monday to visit the Giants at 8:45.