Te Houston Astros were unable to cap off a sweep over Boston Thursday, falling to the Red Sox, 12-8 at Fenway Park.

‘Stros ace Zack Greinke struggled on the mound, serving up four runs on 7 hits in just 3 innings of work.

He ended up with a no-decision after the lead changed hands six times.

Houston will look to get back on track this evening when it visits Minnesota at 7:10. Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.