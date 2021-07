The Houston Astros were out-slugged by the Seattle Mariners Monday night, 11-8 at T-Mobile Park.

Houston actually held a one run lead heading into the bottom of the 8th inning before the bullpen coughed up four runs.

Aggie Brooks Raley allowed 2 runs and failed to record an out before being ejected for plunking Seattle short stop JP Crawford.

The ‘Stros will look to get back on track Tuesday night when they visit the Mariners again at 9:10 p.m. Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.