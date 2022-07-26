Astros, Odorizzi Touched up in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. – Former Astro Tony Kemp homered and collected three RBIs against his old team and the Oakland Athletics bested the Houston Astros Monday night, 7-5.

‘Stros starter Jake Odorizzi was touched up for six runs in only five innings of work.

Odorizzi said afterwards that he was dealing with a nagging blister on his right hand that got worse following the second inning.

The loss snaps a five game win streak for Houston (64-33), which visits Oakland (36-63) again Tuesday night at 8:40 p.m. CST.

Broadcast is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.