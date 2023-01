HOUSTON, Texas – The Houston Astros have introduced longtime MLB executive Dana Brown as their next general manager.

Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/IxCZ58AACU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 26, 2023

The 55-year-old Brown has served as the vice president of scouting for the Atlanta Braves the past four years.

He fills a void left by James Click, who was let go in November, less than a week after the Astros clinched their second World Series title.