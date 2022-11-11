Astros, GM Click to Part Ways

The Houston Astros have announced that they “will not enter into a renewal for the 2023 season” with general manager James Click.

The announcement comes less than a week after the franchise clinched its second World Series title.

Both Click and manager Dusty Baker were offered one-year contracts after their current ones expired on October 31st, midway through the team’s World Series title run.

Only Baker accepted, while Click spent the last week negotiating with team owner Jim Crane.

Click arrived in Houston in 2020 in the wake of a sign-stealing investigation that resulted in the firings of then GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch.