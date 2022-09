HOUSTON, Texas – The Houston Astros missed a chance at clinching the American League’s top-seed Wednesday night, falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-2 in 10 innings at Minute Maid Park.

Houston reliever Joe Smith was touched up for three runs (two earned) in 0.2 innings pitched.

With the loss, the ‘Stros fall to 102-54 on the season.

They’ll have Thursday night off before kicking off a home series with the Tampa Rays on Friday.