Astros Eliminate White Sox in ALDS

The Houston Astros are headed back to the American League Championship Series.

Jose Altuve smacked a three-run homer and Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman each hit two-run doubles as Houston blew past the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, 10-1 in Game 4 of the ALDS.

Things got a bit chippy in the bottom of the eighth, when ‘Stros reliever Kendall Graveman plunked Chicago slugger Jose Abreu. A warning was then issued to both dugouts.

With the win, Houston advances to take on the Boston Red Sox for the American League pennant.