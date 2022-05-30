Astros Edge Mariners; Rangers Fall to A’s in Walk-Off

Yordan Alvarez smacked an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth and the Houston Astros edged the Seattle Mariners Sunday, 2-1 at Minute Maid Park.

The victory helped Houston (30-18) avoid the sweep.

The ‘Stros will turn around to visit Oakland Monday afternoon at 3:07 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.

___________________________

Speaking of the Athletics, they walked off against the Texas Rangers Sunday, 6-5 at the Oakland Coliseum.

Texas had tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the ninth when Marcus Semien came home on a Dany Jimenez wild pitch.

Oakland bounce back in the bottom half of the inning on a Jed Lowrie RBI single to walk it off.

The Rangers (22-24) will try to get back on track Monday when they host the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:05 p.m.