The Houston Astros have now dropped two in a row for the first time since June 11th after falling to the Oakland Athletics Tuesday, 5-3.

Chad Pinder smacked a grand slam in the fourth inning off of Luis Garcia and that’s all Oakland would need.

Houston (64-34) will try to avoid the sweep Wednesday afternoon when the two teams meet up again at 2:37 p.m.

Coverage is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.