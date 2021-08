The Houston Astros dropped their third straight last night, falling to the Kansas City Royals, 3-1.

Kansas City left-hander Daniel Lynch brought his “A Game” on the mound, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out five innings in seven innings.

Houston, which still remains 2.5 games ahead of Oakland for first-place in the AL West, will visit the Royals again Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m.

Broadcast is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.