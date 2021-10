The Houston Astros are once again American League West Champs.

They held off the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night, 3-2 to clinch their fourth division title in the last five years.

Houston’s Carlos Correa smacked a three-run homer and Lance McCullers allowed two earned runs in six innings to pick up his 13th win of the season.

The ‘Stros return to Minute Maid Park Friday night to host the Oakland Athletics at 7:10 p.m.