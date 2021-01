All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley is staying in Houston.

The 33-year-old slugger signed a 2-year, $32 million deal with the Astros yesterday.

Brantley, who came to Houston in 2019, hit .300 with 5 homers and 22 RBI in the shortened 2020 campaign.

His re-signing allows the Stros to keep at least one piece of their dynamic outfield after George Springer inked a free agent deal with Toronto earlier this week.