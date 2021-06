Make it 10 in a row for the Houston Astros, who walloped the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday night, 13-0.

Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Chas McCormick and Abraham Toro all hit home runs for the ‘Stros, who improve to 46-28 on the year.

They’ll go for win number 11 Thursday when they visit the Detroit Tigers at 6:10 p.m.

Coverage is on Gospel 97.3 FM.