Astros Blank Nats; Rangers Swing Past Sox

Four Houston Astros went yard en route to an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals Sunday.

Justin Verlander picked up his fifth victory of the year, tossing five shutout innings while striking out five.

Houston (23-12) will visit the Boston Red Sox Monday at 6:10 p.m. with broadcast on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.

_____________________________

Speaking of the BoSox, they were no match for the Texas Rangers Sunday, 7-1.

Adolis Garcia and Kole Calhoun each smacked two home runs for Texas, and Martin Perez allowed one earned run in seven innings against his former club.

The Rangers (14-19) welcome the Los Angeles Angels to Glob Life Field Monday at 7:05 p.m.