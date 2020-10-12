Astros’ big bats go silent in ALCS opener loss to Tampa Bay

By GREG BEACHAM

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ The Houston Astros’ powerhouse offense found it hard to produce in the AL Championship Series opener. Tampa Bay limited the Astros’ star-studded lineup to nine hits with just one for extra bases in the Rays’ 2-1 victory to open the ALCS at Petco Park. The Houston offense that set off fireworks against Minnesota and Oakland was a dull squib in San Diego after Jose Altuve’s first-inning homer, the Astros’ 14th of these playoffs and their 13th in the last five games. Houston mounted significant rallies in four different innings, but repeatedly failed to get the big hit.