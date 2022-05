The Houston Astros slugged five home runs in the second inning en route to a 13-4 walloping of the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night.

Houston right-fielder Kyle Tucker led the way at the plate, smacking a two-run shot in the second and following it up with a grand slam in the sixth.

Tucker finished with six RBIs on the night as the ‘Stros improve to 15-9 on the road.

They visit the Red Sox for the rubber game Wednesday evening at 5:10 p.m. on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.