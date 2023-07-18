Astros, Aces to celebrate titles with White House visit in August

The Houston Astros of Major League Baseball and the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA will be honored by President Joe Biden at the White House next month.

The Astros will visit the White House on Aug. 7 to celebrate their 2022 World Series title, and the Aces will go on Aug. 25 in recognition of their 2022 WNBA title, the White House announced Monday.

Houston went 106-56 last season and had little trouble advancing to the World Series, where it defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. It was the Astros’ second World Series title in six years.

Aug. 7 is an off-day for the Astros, who will travel to the area for a three-game series at the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 8-10.

The Aces, who top the 2023 WNBA standings with a dominant 19-2 record, will be in town to play the Washington Mystics on Aug. 26.

The Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 3-1 in the best-of-five WNBA Finals in 2022. It was the franchise’s first championship and the city of Las Vegas’ first major professional sports title before the NHL’s Golden Knights lifted the Stanley Cup last month.