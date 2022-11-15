Assault Arrests Follow A Woman Diving Out Of A Moving Vehicle And Injuries To Police And Detention Officers And Firefighters

A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy sees a woman jump out of a moving SUV Saturday at three in the morning. According to a Bryan police arrest report, the woman was treated at the scene by firefighter EMT’s for injuries she said were caused by her ex-boyfriend. That led to the arrest of 36 year old Juan Arredondo Jr. for family violence assault. Arredondo denied causing the causing the injuries. The woman told officers that Arredondo hit her five times in the face, then he forced her head into the dashboard of the SUV. When the woman saw a patrol vehicle, she took off her seatbelt and dove out of the vehicle as it was turning from Leonard Road to Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Arredondo was released from jail Monday after posting a $20,000 dollar bond.

What began as an arrest for public intoxication ended with additional charges of assaulting two Texas A&M police officers and three Brazos County detention officers. UPD arrest reports state an officer saw 22 year old Kristopher Bokelman urinate in the parking lot of a College Station hotel Saturday at 1:30 in the morning. Bokelman, who was also charged with resisting arrest, is accused of kicking two UPD officers in the knee, hitting one detention officer in the face, cutting the hand of another with his handcuffs, and twisting the wrist of the third officer. Bokelman is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $48,000 dollars.

Two Bryan firefighter paramedics treating a man during the midnight hour Monday morning are assaulted. According to the Bryan police arrest report, one EMT was punched in the eye with a closed fist, resulting in bruising and swelling. The other EMT was struck in the shoulder. BPD officers upon arrival saw multiple firefighters holding the patient down in the roadway. That led to the arrest of 31 year old Anthony Bronson of College Station on charges of assault of emergency services personnel causing bodily injury. As of Tuesday morning, Bronson remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 dollars.